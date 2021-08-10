Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 111,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.88% of OTR Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,590,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in OTR Acquisition by 65.6% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 269,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 106,576 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in OTR Acquisition by 26.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 303,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 64,023 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in OTR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OTR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTRA opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03. OTR Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

OTR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

