Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,064,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,259,000 after buying an additional 54,091 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 89.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,194,000 after purchasing an additional 154,869 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 108.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 294,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,205,000 after purchasing an additional 153,257 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 293,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 265.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,191,000 after purchasing an additional 139,066 shares during the period.

Shares of LIT stock opened at $85.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.00. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $86.64.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

