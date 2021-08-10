Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 11,305 Shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,305 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Verso worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Verso by 26.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Verso during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Verso by 81.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Verso by 10.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Verso by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRS opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.06. Verso Co. has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $20.34.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.63 million. Verso had a negative net margin of 20.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. Research analysts forecast that Verso Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is -10.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

