Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 236,003 Shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) by 433.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 236,003 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Aqua Metals worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aqua Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

AQMS opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The company has a market cap of $172.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.