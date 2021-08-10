Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 23,824 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 79.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,824 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.44% of Bel Fuse worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after purchasing an additional 69,078 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 29.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 30,487 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth about $601,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 25.0% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 123,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 24,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth about $441,000. 58.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.85. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.72. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

