Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Forte Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 74.6% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 113,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 48,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $414,000. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on FBRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Chardan Capital began coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forte Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.64.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.