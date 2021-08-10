Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II by 207.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $156,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $246,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II by 72.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 110,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 46,220 shares during the period. Finally, Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Spartan Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

SPRQ opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.33. Spartan Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $16.66.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

About Spartan Acquisition Corp. II

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy value chain. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.