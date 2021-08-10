Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 43,262 Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,262 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Azure Power Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 51.5% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 305,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 103,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 3,708.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 147,765 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 43.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 22,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the first quarter worth about $1,536,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Shares of Azure Power Global stock opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. Azure Power Global Limited has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.10.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Azure Power Global in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azure Power Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.