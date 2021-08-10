Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 11,054 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,311 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 11,054 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $2,951,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $991,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.17. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.18.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 16.58%. Analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

DCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dime Community Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

