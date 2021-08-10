Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 183,167 Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 64.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 183,167 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 50.0% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 312,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,201,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 6.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,520 shares during the period. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $460,000. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRIL opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $20.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $672.61 million, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.94.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRIL shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Bloom Burton raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

In related news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $32,814.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $32,814. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

