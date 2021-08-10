Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $1.10 Million Position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 113,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.38% of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPAC. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at about $593,000. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GPAC opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.75. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

