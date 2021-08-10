Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $1.14 Million Position in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 115,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.18% of Population Health Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Population Health Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Population Health Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Population Health Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Population Health Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Population Health Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000.

PHIC opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.83. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.92.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

