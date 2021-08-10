Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 109,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Burgundy Technology Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTAQ. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,851,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 333,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 60,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BTAQ stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $11.90.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

