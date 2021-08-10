Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 121,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCAQU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $507,000.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

