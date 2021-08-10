Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Holdings in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,906 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in McAfee were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWI Management LP acquired a new stake in McAfee during the first quarter worth about $12,277,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in McAfee by 124.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 844,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after acquiring an additional 467,704 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in McAfee by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McAfee during the first quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in McAfee during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McAfee stock opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. McAfee Corp. has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $32.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.70.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised McAfee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. McAfee currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

