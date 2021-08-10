Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,398 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Ribbon Communications worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 62.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,484 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RBBN opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.35%. Research analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

