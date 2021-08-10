Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stake in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,508 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 519,450 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Antares Pharma worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,075,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,629,000 after buying an additional 249,427 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Antares Pharma by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Antares Pharma by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,283 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Antares Pharma by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 147,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ATRS. Truist Financial began coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities started coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.96.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 467,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,905.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antares Pharma stock opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $688.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 37.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

