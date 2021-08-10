Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 83.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,954 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Metropolitan Bank worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 13,097 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CFO Greg Sigrist acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $98,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $64,470.75. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

MCB opened at $76.04 on Tuesday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $77.26. The firm has a market cap of $634.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.45.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 28.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

