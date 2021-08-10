Golos Blockchain Market Capitalization Achieves $609,358.46 (GLS)

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Golos Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $609,358.46 and approximately $384.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00036195 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007222 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Golos Blockchain Profile

Golos Blockchain uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 266,312,983 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain . Golos Blockchain’s official website is golos.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

