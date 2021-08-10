Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.88. 4,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,853. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,239.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Golub bought 6,902 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $103,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 175,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,989. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

