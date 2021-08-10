Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%.
Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.88. 4,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,853. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.69.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.
