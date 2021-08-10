Goodwin Daniel L Purchases 654 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Goodwin Daniel L boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,154 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 0.6% of Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 34.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 159 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,910.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,186 shares of company stock valued at $11,232,700 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $383.89. The company had a trading volume of 11,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,345. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $406.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $380.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $411.59.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

