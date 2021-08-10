Goose Finance Price Hits $0.92 on Exchanges (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last week, Goose Finance has traded 61.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Goose Finance has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goose Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Goose Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00053730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.51 or 0.00836209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00106826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00041593 BTC.

About Goose Finance

Goose Finance (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goose Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goose Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.