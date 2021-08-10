Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 12,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,914. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 15.82, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $618.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.16.

GOSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

