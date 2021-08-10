Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) PT Lowered to $15.00 at SVB Leerink

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 79.43% from the stock’s current price.

GOSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.23. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 15.82, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,261,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 812,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

