GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 4,191 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 0.6% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned about 30.33% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter.

QQQM stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,571. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.50. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $109.69 and a twelve month high of $152.00.

