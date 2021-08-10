GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,739,000 after purchasing an additional 56,498 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 822,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,590,000 after purchasing an additional 35,951 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $444.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,128. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $444.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $432.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

