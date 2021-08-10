GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.14. The stock had a trading volume of 113,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,354,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $174.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.91. The company has a market capitalization of $455.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

