GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,888 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,289 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.81.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.73. The company had a trading volume of 344,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,972,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.