GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $49.02 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 12.4% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $49,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 222.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after buying an additional 19,577 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 197.4% during the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $366.43. 1,285,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,357,637. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $260.11 and a 52-week high of $369.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $354.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.