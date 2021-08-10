GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 1,465 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,306,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.04. The company had a trading volume of 25,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,561. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.93. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.85 and a one year high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

