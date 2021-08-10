Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $84.75 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,834 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 5.9% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $84,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,149 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $272,837,000 after acquiring an additional 364,418 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,973 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,724 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,623 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP boosted its stake in Microsoft by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 93,189 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,245,000 after purchasing an additional 40,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $288.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $291.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $272.27.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.