Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.30

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPEAF shares. Peel Hunt raised Great Portland Estates from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.30 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.15.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.