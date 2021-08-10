Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Shares Down 7.3%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) fell 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.44 and last traded at $42.44. 163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.79.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.27.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GWLLY)

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

