Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Director Purchases $247,059.00 in Stock

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Director Kathleen Olsen acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,059.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ GRBK traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 215,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,097. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $28.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 21.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 90,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Green Brick Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

