Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Director Purchases $247,059.00 in Stock

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Director Kathleen Olsen acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,059.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ GRBK traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 215,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,097. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $28.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 21.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Green Brick Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.
Green Brick Partners Company Profile
Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.
Further Reading: Net Income
Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.