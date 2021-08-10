Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.130-$2.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

NYSE GDOT opened at $46.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.60 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GDOT shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.75.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $146,014.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,085.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,134 shares of company stock valued at $365,707 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

