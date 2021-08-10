Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

VB traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $223.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,904. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $228.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.89.

