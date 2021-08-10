Greggs (LON:GRG) Given New GBX 3,300 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Greggs (LON:GRG) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,950 ($38.54) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GRG. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,790 ($36.45) to GBX 3,055 ($39.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greggs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,188.75 ($28.60).

GRG traded up GBX 40.92 ($0.53) on Friday, hitting GBX 2,932.92 ($38.32). The company had a trading volume of 384,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,576. The stock has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08. Greggs has a 1 year low of GBX 1,113 ($14.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,959 ($38.66). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,649.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In other news, insider Richard Hutton sold 12,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,464 ($32.19), for a total transaction of £315,096.32 ($411,675.36).

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

