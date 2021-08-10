Gridcoin (GRC) Price Hits $0.0087 on Top Exchanges

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Gridcoin has a total market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $9,858.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gridcoin has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One Gridcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Gridcoin Profile

Gridcoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 421,514,158 coins and its circulating supply is 390,861,126 coins. Gridcoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gridcoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GridCoin (GRC) is a coin with a mission – to compensate miners for participating in BOINC projects. The coin is a scrypt altcoin with difficulty retargetting every 30 minutes – a 2.5 minute block target and a hard cap of 168 million. Gridcoin introduces a Proof-of-Research algorithm that gives computers something productive to do. Instead of racing to solve meaningless equations, Gridcoin miners Researchers work on problems such as finding cures to diseases, mapping genomes, or climate studies, and are compensated for their work. Gridcoin is not limited to any one program, algorithm, or type of hardware. BOINC supports Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and Android. “

Buying and Selling Gridcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gridcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gridcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

