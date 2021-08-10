Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $686.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will post sales of $686.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Griffon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $668.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $704.00 million. Griffon reported sales of $660.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Griffon will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Griffon.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 3.27%.

GFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Griffon in the second quarter worth $26,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Griffon in the first quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Griffon in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Griffon by 59.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Griffon by 2,197.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Griffon stock opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. Griffon has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Griffon’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

Featured Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Griffon (GFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.