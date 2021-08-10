Growth DeFi Price Hits $11.94 on Major Exchanges (GRO)

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Growth DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $11.94 or 0.00026224 BTC on popular exchanges. Growth DeFi has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and $8,729.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00053867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.66 or 0.00844629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00107338 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00041467 BTC.

About Growth DeFi

Growth DeFi (CRYPTO:GRO) is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 579,223 coins and its circulating supply is 445,884 coins. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

Growth DeFi Coin Trading

