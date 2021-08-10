Grumpy.finance (GRUMPY) Trading 32.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Grumpy.finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grumpy.finance has traded up 32.3% against the U.S. dollar. Grumpy.finance has a total market cap of $731,610.45 and $2,563.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Grumpy.finance

Grumpy.finance (GRUMPY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,317,556,106,820 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grumpy.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

