Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) Trading 8.6% Higher This Week

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last week, Grumpy Finance has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One Grumpy Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Grumpy Finance has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Grumpy Finance

Grumpy Finance (CRYPTO:GRUMPY) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

