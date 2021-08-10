Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Price Down 7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)’s share price dropped 7% during trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $180.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Guardant Health traded as low as $106.30 and last traded at $106.35. Approximately 20,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 988,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.40.

GH has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $613,148.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,560.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 21.29 and a quick ratio of 20.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.84.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

