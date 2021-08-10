Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Price Down 7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)’s share price dropped 7% during trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $180.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Guardant Health traded as low as $106.30 and last traded at $106.35. Approximately 20,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 988,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.40.
GH has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.
In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $613,148.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,560.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 21.29 and a quick ratio of 20.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.84.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Guardant Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:GH)
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
Featured Article: What is operating income?
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.