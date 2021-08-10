GXChain Trading 38.4% Higher This Week (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. GXChain has a total market cap of $45.59 million and approximately $13.99 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 38.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000164 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000114 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000452 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001109 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,471,875 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

