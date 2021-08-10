Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Sells $2,055,500.00 in Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $2,055,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $2,298,500.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $1,983,000.00.

NASDAQ:HALO traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.24. 1,941,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,274. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.68.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The company had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 21,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 336,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after acquiring an additional 34,251 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,984,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

