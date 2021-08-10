Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.850-$2.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.85-$2.00 EPS.

NASDAQ HALO traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,894,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,274. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.22. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HALO shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $1,983,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,286,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 190,315 shares of company stock worth $8,179,396 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

