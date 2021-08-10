Halving Token (HALV) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,227.00

Halving Token (CURRENCY:HALV) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 10th. Halving Token has a market cap of $18,860.99 and $1,227.00 worth of Halving Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Halving Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Halving Token has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00046302 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.02 or 0.00157595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00149000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,485.99 or 0.99528862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $380.47 or 0.00832514 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Halving Token Profile

Halving Token’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,081,537 coins. Halving Token’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken

Buying and Selling Halving Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halving Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Halving Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

