Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Trading Down 0.9%

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €19.68 ($23.15) and last traded at €19.79 ($23.28). Approximately 43,414 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 117,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.97 ($23.49).

HHFA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €22.33 ($26.27).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 27.07.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

