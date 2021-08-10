Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Trading Down 1.9%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) fell 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.01 and last traded at C$2.02. 65,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 89,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.06.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HTL. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.10 to C$2.25 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.40 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.15 to C$2.40 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.15 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$284.66 million and a P/E ratio of 134.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.02.

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$14.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Thorne Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

