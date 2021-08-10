Harbor Custom Development (HCDI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.87 million during the quarter.

Shares of HCDI stock opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Harbor Custom Development has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.15.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

